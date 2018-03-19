Addleton adds Chichester win to tennis trophy cabinet

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club hosted an LTA south-east winter club tour ten-and-under mixed singles event.

The grade-five singles tournament was the latest in a series of junior events in the club’s indoor facility during the winter.

A record number of 16 competitors entered from all parts of Sussex and other counties including Surrey, Hampshire, Somerset and even the Isle of Man.

The competition was organised using a compass draw format of 16 that guaranteed all the players four matches each. The tournament was run using the FAST4 Tennis format where it is the first player to four games wins the match.

Runner-up and silver medal-winner was Toby Osgood, Bath, who lost 4-0 in the final to William Addleton, Southampton, in a very entertaining match.

Tournament referee Peter Cook said: “This event was oversubscribed, which is an encouraging sign that the number of juniors, who regularly compete in tournaments, is looking very healthy. It was wonderful to see such a high standard of tennis played by the youngsters and every player demonstrated good sportsmanship and fair play throughout all their matches.”