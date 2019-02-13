A29 reopens for today

The A29 has been reopened following a diesel spillage.

West Sussex Highways had originally said the road would likely be closed for a 'a couple of days' but announced in a tweet that they had worked through the night to reopen the road today (February 2).

The tweet read: "A29 DIESEL SPILL UPDATE: highways teams worked throughout the night at #BuryHill so the road could be reopened at 5am today. The road will be closed again from 7.30pm until Thursday morning so the resurfacing can be completed. Thanks to all for your patience. #A29"