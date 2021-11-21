A27 closed near Chichester after crash
The A27 is closed to westbound traffic after a collision near Chichester this evening (Sunday, November 21).
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 10:50 pm
The crash has been reported between the B2145 Whyke roundabout and the A286 Stockbridge roundabout.
In a post on Twitter shortly after 10pm, National Highways said the A27 is currently closed westbound, adding: "Please plan ahead and allow extra journey time if travelling this evening."
Traffic is reportedly 'coping well' despite the road closure.
