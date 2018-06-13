A Happy couple’s platinum anniversary celebration

A couple who play an important part in their community have celebrated their special platinum wedding anniversary.

Celebrating 70 years together, Richard Holden, 91, and Ellen Holden, 88, married in their home town of Bognor Regis at St Mary Magdalene Church in South Bersted on June 12, 1948.

Richard and Ellen Holden on their special day

Richard and Ellen have been blessed with two children, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Throughout their lives they have both supported the local museum, local bowls club and Richard remains a volunteer at the Alexander Theatre.

Richard, who is a treasurer of the Royal Navy Association, was also honoured in 1977 with a British Empire Medal.

Richard and Ellen volunteer at Kent and East Sussex Railway and have spent their lives paying back to the community and continue to do so now.