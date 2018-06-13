A chance for dads to get hands on in a museum’s unique event

Amberley Museum is set to host a special annual event for Father’s Day - ‘Dads can do’.

On Sunday, June 17, Amberley Museum will be offering free entry to Dads of all kind of ages when accompanied by their paying children.

Driving a train at Amberley Museum

As part of Dads Can Do, there will be special activities for Dads to take part in around the museum.

Visitors can discover the 36 acre site, learn about the museum exhibits and have fun with the hands on activities.

There shall be the chance to have a go at pottery with the ,useum’s onsite Potters Menear Ceramics.

Menear Ceramics will be holding demonstrations on how to throw a pot throughout the day from 10.30am until 4pm.

Dads are also able to have a go themselves, priced at £5 per person.

Other activities include clay activities, Dads can have a go at turning their own garden dibber, egg cup or light cord pull and The Sussex Woodturners will be demonstrating their skills to all visitors on the day.

There will be an opportunity for Dads to have a go at driving a train on the narrow gauge railway, although being such a popular event spaces are limited for this experiences.

There is a lot more that Amberley Museum has to offer including fun with the TV and radio exhibition and learn how to tune in a radio and a variety of different craft activities.

The museum’s Limeburners café will be open throughout Fathers day to serve both hot and cold lunches with an added extra to treat Dad to a cooked breakfast available from 10am until 11.15am.

For more information, visit the website at www.amberleymuseum.co.uk