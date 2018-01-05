24-hour KFC with drive-thru planned for Fontwell

A 24-hour drive-thru KFC could soon be serving sizzling fried chicken to hungry motorists in Fontwell.

The restaurant and takeaway would be built at the services off the A27.

Plans for the popular chicken eatery have been submitted to Arun District Council.

They include designs for an outdoor eating area and 36 car parking spaces.

Permission is also sought to construct a new lane for the drive-thru, as well as changes to the Travelodge car park.

The plans are pending approval from Arun District Council’s planning committee.