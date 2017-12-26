2017 REMEMBERED: Dabba's verdict as Rocks are promoted

It was a special year for the Rocks - they won promotion to National League South.

They did it the hard way, via the play-offs, after missing out on the Ryman premier title on the final day of the regular league season.

The Rocks celebrate their play-off final win / Picture by Kate Shemilt

They beat Wingate and Finchley in the play-off semi-final - then got the better of Dulwich Hamlet 2-1 four days later in the final amid joyous scenes at Nyewood Lane.

It'a been a tough first half of the campaign in National League South since Bognor went up but nothing can take away the achievement of going up that had the whole town celebrating last spring.

On the day the prize was clinched, sports editor Steve Bone spoke to coach Darin Killpartrick about the triumph. Relive the interview, above.

We'll have more local sporting memories from 2017 on this website over the next couple of days.