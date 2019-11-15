17-year-old campaigner will be among speakers at Chichester in Europe debate

Stephanie Holmes with Chuka Umunna MP

Sixth former Stephanie Holmes will take part in the ‘Chichester in Europe – The Way Forward’ debate alongside a Lib Dem MEP Judith Bunting and Chichester business representatives.

The free public meeting, which takes place at the city’s Assembly Rooms, has been organised by the European Movement Portsmouth and Chichester Branch.

Stephanie said stopping Brexit was ‘all-important’.

Judith Bunting MEP

She said: “Without the EU Climate Change Programme, the Erasmus scheme and freedom of movement, to name but a few, ensuring the freedoms our parents had will be near impossible.”

Chichester parliamentary candidates from the Liberal Democrat, Labour and Green parties will also speak at the debate, which runs from 7pm until 9pm.

Bob Long, European Movement spokesman and compere for the evening, said: “Far from getting it done, a vote for Johnson and Farage will tie us into years more of wrangling with the EU and will put the NHS at grave risk.”

The interactive meeting will include short speeches, a panel discussion and an audience Question and Answer session.

Mr Long said: “Everyone is welcome.”

You can pre-register for the event via the Eventbrite website or the ‘Chichester For Europe’ Facebook page.

