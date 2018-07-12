World-renowned riders lined up for GAS show at Festival of Speed

The Goodwood Festival of Speed will once again play host to some of the best riders from the worlds of freestyle motocross, BMX, mountain biking and trials, when the GAS (Goodwood Action Sports) displays kick into gear.

Some of the biggest names from freestyle motocross with be wowing the crowds with insane tricks over the monstrous jumps. Czech legend Petr Pilat and Swiss master Mat Rebeaud will be joined in the GAS arena by Australian Ryan Brown and British riders Jamie Squibb, Nez Parker, Dan Whitby, Samson Eaton and Arran Powley.

Adam Beresford

From the world of BMX, US superstar Cory ‘Nasty’ Nastazio, will ride the dirt jumps alongside fellow countryman Anthony Napolitan. Multiple World Champion Kye Forte and his British compatriot Joe Badgerly will also line up, with Australian Corey Bohan set to unleash his full repertoire too.

The mountain bike riders will be hitting the same dirt jumps with awe-inspiring style and are represented by UK aces Matt Jones, Sam and Tom Reynolds, Daryl Brown and Freddy Pulman.

GAS favourite and multiple trials World Champion Dougie Lampkin will perform demonstrations of his incredible balance and agility on an array of logs, ramps and rocks. He will be joined in the arena by BMX flatland rider Lee Musselwhite, whose dizzying tricks will leave the crowds mesmerized.

Those inspired by the GAS Arena will have the opportunity to get involved in the action. ASL Active has created an extensive Experience Zone for members of the public to learn and try a number of different bikes. With four different tracks, experienced instructors and full kit, the Experience Zone will be perfectly set up for those just looking to have a go or improve their two-wheeled skills.

* This year’s Festival of Speed is celebrating its 25th anniversary and runs from Thursday, July 12 until Sunday, July 15. For our full guide to the event click here.