Woolbeding Parkland set to host Dog Fun Day for families to enjoy

An annual Dog Fun Day promises to provide canine fun for all the family this weekend.

The action-packed event will take place between 10am and 3pm on Sunday, August 11, the National Trust’s Woolbeding Parkland, near Midhurst.

The Dog Fun Day will include a fun dog show, working dog demonstrations, ‘have a go’ dog agility and rally obedience, top tips on dog training, and the opportunity to meet cows and sheep.

Organised by the South Downs National Park Authority and the National Trust, the event is free to enter.

Dog ambassadors from the Heathlands Reunited project – which is working to protect and enhance the wildlife-rich heaths of the National Park – will also be attending and sharing their expertise on dog obedience.

The team has organised a fun obstacle course for dogs - the countryside dog challenge – with the chance to win a bronze, silver or gold certificate, depending on scores.

The team will be also sharing information on the National Park’s ‘Take The Lead’ campaign, which is encouraging responsible dog walking through tips such as sticking to paths during the bird nesting season.

Chloe Beckerson, events coordinator for the South Downs National Park, said: “If you love dogs, you’ll love our Dog Fun Day! This is always one of the highlights of our events schedule as it’s such a fun day for everyone.

“It’s also a great opportunity for dog owners to learn more about how they can help care for the countryside and know what to do around livestock.”

For more details, visit: www.southdowns.gov.uk/event/dog-fun-day.