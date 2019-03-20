Butlin's announce opening date for new £40m swimming pool at Bognor resort

The ‘world’s first’ helter skelter inside a swimming pool is now in place and ready to be one of the ‘star features’ of Butlin’s new £40m Splash at its Bognor Regis resort.

Butlin’s has revealed its new pool will open to the public on April 6, with a ‘whole host of bespoke, unique features’.

A spokesman said this includes the Helter Skelter water slide, Seaside Garden rapids and Stick of Rock slides, as well as ‘quieter areas where little ones can build their water confidence’.

It added: “This new pool also contains some unique design features that reflect the past, such as a traditional fountain and exterior design in an Art Deco style. However, while the new pool pays respect to the Butlin’s heritage, it is also utterly cutting-edge in terms of energy efficiency, water usage and its facilities.

"As an example, Butlin’s consulted with leading parenting website Mumsnet to ensure the changing village was designed to meet the needs of the 21 st century: changing rooms that can fit entire families, much larger lockers and even underfloor heating.

"Similarly, the Helter Skelter is something completely modern and unique. Standing an impressive 7.4m high (almost as tall as two double-decker buses on top of each other), the Helter Skelter’s bright red flumes circle around it just like the traditional fairground attraction, the only difference being riders do not need a mat, they simply use the constantly flowing water to cover the 34.9m from start to the finish!"

Butlin's said the entire pool covers 6,300sqm, 'making it almost a third larger than the existing pool at its Bognor Regis resort', accommodating around 950 people at any one time.

Managing director Jon Hendry-Pickup said: “We set out to build a pool that has something for everyone: fun, thrills, relaxation, whatever our guests need, we wanted a pool that allowed them to enjoy it and create an experience that takes our Bognor resort to a whole new level.

"We are confident we have achieved that, and the unique features such as the Helter Skelter will, we believe, make ours the best pool in Europe."