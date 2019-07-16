Time for some R&R at the Highdown Hotel in Goring by Sea

Sometimes we all need a break.

Time away for a little R&R away from the stresses of work, life and family.

Pork belly

But for some travelling hours to a remote cottage in the middle of nowhere isn’t always feasible. Nestled off the A259 in Goring-By-Sea could be the answer.

Highdown Hotel offers rooms, a tearoom and pub where you can spend a night or two away from it all.

We stayed on a Friday night in a superior room.

With a king sized Hypnos bed and Nespresso coffee machine you could easily just lie back and let the peace and serenity of your surroundings wash over you.

Sticky toffee pudding

The bathroom is stocked with L’Occitane products for a pamper and the bathroom is one dreams are made of.

I love a luxurious bath and the roll top in our room certainly ticked all the right boxes. Whereas my husband prefers a shower and was delighted with the rain shower the room had on offer.

The attention to detail in the room was second to none and the residents lounge downstairs provides somewhere else to sit and relax maybe with a glass on whisky, which is available here.

After inspecting our room I had high hopes for dinner.

The room

As it was a Friday night it was good to see the restaurant and bar bustling with people. Bikers enjoying a pint and a group of friends with fizz waiting for their food.

Before we were seated we decided to get a drink. My husband opted for a pint, while as someone who has just got into gin I thought I would see what they had on offer.

It wasn’t as easy as I anticipated when I was told they had 92 gins to choose from.

The menu includes Blackdown Sussex and Brighton gin plus a range of flavoured varities from Bakewell Tart to the one I chose the William Chase Seville Marmalade, which was refreshing and light.

The venison faggots

Once we were seated for dinner we were amazed by the choice on the menu.

To start my husband picked the crispy baby squid with mango and chilli sauce (£4.95). The batter was crispy with the perfectly cooked squid inside with a kick from the sauce.

Across the table I opted for the braised venison, bacon and thyme faggot with mushroom broth (£7.45). I wasn’t sure what to expect but it was really tasty. The strong flavour of the venison was perfectly matched with the mushroom broth adding to the meaty punch.

For mains my husband couldn’t resist the 10oz rib eye with Dijon and tarragon butter, Portabello mushrooms, tomato and chips (£23.95) cooked medium rare the knife cut through it like butter and the portion size was perfect for a Friday night feast.

I love pig cheek so when I saw the confit belly of pork, with sherry braised pig cheek, fondant potato and butternut squash puree (£16.95) nothing else could compare.

When the plate was put in front of me it was like a work of art. I loved the crackling straw and the pig cheek was cooked so tenderly it melted in the mouth. It was so good I would have easily eaten it again.

While my husband admitted defeat after his mammoth steak I wanted to sample the sticky toffee pudding with toffee sauce and vanilla ice cream (£6.25) I had seen another table order.

It was light and sweet perfect to round off a great meal, and while my husband was too full it didn’t stop nicking my spoon to have a mouthful.

After a restful night sleep (we have a two year old who refuses to sleep) we went down for breakfast.

I was hugely tempted by the smoked salmon but fancied a poached egg so the Eggs Benedict with honey roast ham, soft poached egg and Hollandaise sauce (£6.95) was a winner. As I cut into the egg the golden yolk oozed out on to the ham and muffin the perfect way to start the day without the heaviness a full English can sometimes bring.

My husband did however go for the scrambled eggs with Scottish smoked salmon on toasted sourdough bread (£7.45). The eggs were perfectly cooked and complimented the smoked salmon well.

Overall our stay was idyllic, we left feeling refreshed and relaxed with plans to return later in the year. The only thing I was disappointed with was that we couldn’t sample the tea room which is open daily from 9am until 4pm but then again it gives us the perfect excuse to return.

The Highdown, Littlehampton Rd, Goring-by-Sea, West Sussex, BN12 6FB

Tel: 01903 924 670

Email: highdown@brunningandprice.co.uk

www.brunningandprice.co.uk/highdown