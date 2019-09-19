These are 35 of the best pubs in West Sussex according to the Good Pub Guide (part 2)

CAMRA's Good Beer Guide has revealed its top list of pubs in West Sussex.

Here, in part two of this article, are 35 of the best 62 pubs in West Sussex according to their 2020 CAMRA's Good Beer Guide. You can flick through the other 27 best West Sussex pubs here. Or, if you fancy a drink across the border in East Sussex check out this list from our neighbours.

1. Anglesey Arms, Stane Street, Halnaker Family-run, Grade II-listed Georgian pub close to the Goodwood Estate, which owns the freehold. There is a public bar with a log fire, plus a comfortable restaurant. Two local SIBA guest beers are usually available.

2. The Arun View Inn, Wharf Road, Littlehampton The inn is on the side of the River Arun, offering a relaxed venue for a quiet drink or meal. A selection of local and national ales are on the bar. Live music'and events take place throughout the year.

3. Bolney Stage, London Road, Bolney This place dates back to the 16th century. It has a large bar area with three separate dining sections and a beer garden. A blackboard by the bar gives tasting notes on the four regularly changing beers, which are mostly from Sussex breweries

4. Brewery Shades, High Street, Crawley This pub dates back to the 1400s and apparently has two active ghosts. It offers a range of guest ales and ciders and food is served during the day and evening.

