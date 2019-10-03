The top 10 airports in the UK for food options, according to travellers

For many, grabbing a bite to eat is an important part of travelling through an airport - but which airports in the UK are the best for food? These are the top 10 airports for food according to travellers, as revealed in the Netflights UK Airport Review. The rankings are based on percentage scores of customer satisfaction and facilities available at each airport.

1. London Heathrow 48 per cent of consumers rated food options at London Heathrow as good/excellent

2. Belfast City 46 per cent of consumers rated food options at Belfast City as good/excellent

3. London Gatwick 44 per cent of consumers rated food options at London Gatwick as good/excellent

4. London City 44 per cent of consumers rated food options at London City as good/excellent

