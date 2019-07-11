The 17 cheapest homes on sale in Bognor and how much they're going for
There are very few things more expensive than buying a house, but that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain in Bognor Regis.
The average house price in the UK currently stands at GBP 228k but there are lots of homes in Bognor Regis you can buy for a fraction of the price. These are the 17 cheapest homes in the town.
1. Gordon Avenue, Bognor Regis
This first floor studio apartment is on for GBP 85,000 and includes a studio room with a double glazed bay fronted window, kitchen and shower room. Plus it has a secure telephone entry system and communal gardens.
This one bedroom second floor flat is on for GBP 86,500. It is currently let on an assured shorthold tenancy agreement but can be vacant if required. It comprises of a double bedroom, sitting room/kitchenette and bathroom, plus non allocated (free) permit parking is available to the rear.