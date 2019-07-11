Sussex Court

The 17 cheapest homes on sale in Bognor and how much they're going for

There are very few things more expensive than buying a house, but that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain in Bognor Regis.

The average house price in the UK currently stands at GBP 228k but there are lots of homes in Bognor Regis you can buy for a fraction of the price. These are the 17 cheapest homes in the town.

This first floor studio apartment is on for GBP 85,000 and includes a studio room with a double glazed bay fronted window, kitchen and shower room. Plus it has a secure telephone entry system and communal gardens.

1. Gordon Avenue, Bognor Regis

This first floor studio apartment is on for GBP 85,000 and includes a studio room with a double glazed bay fronted window, kitchen and shower room. Plus it has a secure telephone entry system and communal gardens.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
This top floor one bedroom character apartment is on for GBP 120,000. Located close to the Aldwick shops and seafront, it includes a large living room, double bedroom, kitchen and bathroom.

2. Sylvan Way, Bognor Regis

This top floor one bedroom character apartment is on for GBP 120,000. Located close to the Aldwick shops and seafront, it includes a large living room, double bedroom, kitchen and bathroom.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
This one bedroom first floor apartment in Bognor Regis town centre is on for GBP 99,950. It is on the top floor with loft storage and there is an attractive atrium on the first floor with seating.

3. Cavendish House, Lennox Street

This one bedroom first floor apartment in Bognor Regis town centre is on for GBP 99,950. It is on the top floor with loft storage and there is an attractive atrium on the first floor with seating.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
This one bedroom second floor flat is on for GBP 86,500. It is currently let on an assured shorthold tenancy agreement but can be vacant if required. It comprises of a double bedroom, sitting room/kitchenette and bathroom, plus non allocated (free) permit parking is available to the rear.

4. Sturges Road, Bognor Regis

This one bedroom second floor flat is on for GBP 86,500. It is currently let on an assured shorthold tenancy agreement but can be vacant if required. It comprises of a double bedroom, sitting room/kitchenette and bathroom, plus non allocated (free) permit parking is available to the rear.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5