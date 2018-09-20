Console Corner: NBA 2K19 review

Full control of a juggernaut.

It’s that time of year again where 2K’s NBA juggernaut takes on EA’s effort in the battle to be crowned basketball sim king.

NBA 2K19 offers fantastic depth

This week I take a look at NBA 2K19 and it is fair to say NBA Live 19 has it all to do to top this.

NBA 2K19 brings everything we have come to expect to the table and more.

It’s crowning achievement, though, is MyCareer mode which gives the game its true longevity.

MyCarer is to NBA 2K what Ultimate Team is to FIFA in that it keeps you playing beyond the exhibition matches and offline/online games against friends.

For me this was the best NBA 2K yet and it will be interesting to see if EA can compete with Live 19 hitting consoles at the same time. Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

Polish is added thanks to excellent visuals and voiceovers and it just keeps you coming back for more even if the storyboard can be a little bland.

The game mechanics - which aren’t always perfect it has to be said - are a challenge to pick up but if you put the time in to master the end result is real gaming satisfaction.

Thre is so much depth in terms of game modes that there really is something for everyone.

Speaking of Ultimate Team, which has caused plenty of controversy of its own by way of accusations it is a form of exploitation, NBA 2K19 faces similar accusations.

It depends what your bag is in this regard and at the end of the day nobody is forcing you to go down the virtual currency route, there is plenty to do without it.

As I touch on with regards the game mechanics, sometimes they are far from perfect. Player movements sometimes feel slow and a touch sticky. But that is nitpicking somewhat when you consider that you are handed absolute control of all footwork, ball handling and defending movements thanks to the Pro Stick method.

That means you have the freedom to do pretty much anything the real players are doing out there on the court, which is pretty remarkable.

There is plenty of customisation to sink your teeth into if that is your thing but it has to be said NBA 2K19 rewards patience, time and skill.

Microtransactions continue to frustrate but that failed to dampen my enthusiasm for the game overall.

For me this was the best NBA 2K yet and it will be interesting to see if EA can compete with Live 19 hitting consoles at the same time.