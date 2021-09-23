Take a look inside Bunn Leisure resort after £14 million investment

After being bought by Cove UK, the 300-acre resort now includes a ‘state of the art’ entertainment complex, a Riviera-style swimming pool and a new waterfront development on its exclusive mile long private beach.

The parks offer a range of activities to visitors including: a ten-pin bowling alley, several arcades, pottery, 20-foot soft play zones and a choice of evening entertainment.

The accomodation offering has also been improved, to include wooden lodges, hot tubs and private gardens.

Luxury houses and beach pods are also new additions with ocean views and beach fronted terracing. Roads and car parking have been upgraded together with extensive landscaping.

Scroll through these pictures to see the new-look resort

