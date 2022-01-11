Perfect for families with under fives, these breaks cost from as little as £70 (£17.50 per person based on a family of four).

February half term breaks start from £189 (based on a family of four) and feature Dick and Dom, Cirque du Hilarious and Sam & Mark on selected breaks.

Summer holiday breaks start from £353 with headline acts including Stephen Mulhern, Diversity and Fleur East.

New breaks for families with under fives at Butlin's in Bognor Regis

Just for Tots breaks are dedicated entirely to little ones and breaks start from £103.

From early morning shows to bedtime stories, and lots of fun in between, there's so much for under fives to see and do.

Headline acts include Justin Fletcher, Mister Maker and, new for 2022, Milkshake Live!

Showtime Midweek breaks from £70 (£17.50 per person)

Butlin’s offers a four-night Showtime Midweek break featuring Peppa Pig, PJ Masks and more staying in a two-bedroom Silver Room in Bognor Regis from £70 on February 28, 2022. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool and unlimited fairground rides. Dining packages start from £21.75 per adult, per day and £10.90 per child, per day. To find out more or to book go to butlins.com.

February half term breaks from £189 (£47.25 per person)

Butlin’s offers a four-night February half term break featuring Cirque du Hilarious staying in a two-bedroom Standard Room in Bognor Regis from £189 on February 25, 2022. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool and unlimited fairground rides. Dining packages start from £21.75 per adult, per day and £10.90 per child, per day. To find out more or to book go to butlins.com.

Just for Tots breaks from £103 (£25.75 per person)

Butlin’s offers a four-night Just for Tots break featuring Mister Maker staying in a two-bedroom Silver Room in Bognor Regis from £103 on October 31, 2022. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool and unlimited fairground rides. Dining packages start from £21.75 per adult, per day and £10.90 per child, per day. To find out more or to book go to butlins.com.

Summer Holiday breaks from £353 (£88.25 per person)

Butlin’s offers a three-night Summer Holiday break featuring Diversity staying in a two-bedroom Silver Room in Bognor Regis from £353 on 5 September 5, 2022. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool and unlimited fairground rides. Dining packages start from £21.75 per adult, per day and £10.90 per child, per day. To find out more or to book go to butlins.com.