Chichester named among best countryside spots to visit in the UK

View towards Chichester from the Trundle.

Researchers at Delamere Health revealed which locations across the UK are the best for exploring the British countryside. The study ranked 30 of the most popular countryside spots based on a 10 point criteria.

According to the findings, Chichester landed as the fifth-best countryside location, with a score of 48.5 out of the possible 100. The city located ranked in second place for its nature and park facilities, with a total of 15.

Chichester, also scored highly for the number of outdoor activities available to visitors, with a total of 31 on TripAdvisor. Additionally, the city ranked in second place for the number of camping facilities available, with a total of 29.

Chichester is number five on the list

The top five countryside spots were: Keswick, Cumbria; St. Ives, Cornwall; Whitby, North Yorkshire; Cheltenham, Gloucestershire; and Chichester, West Sussex.

Also making the top ten were: Guildford, Surrey; St. Albans, Hertfordshire; Windsor, Berkshire; Bakewell, Derbyshire; and Farnham, Surrey.

