Supermarket opening times. Picture from Shutterstock

Christmas is fast approaching and supermarkets have started announcing changes to their opening times.

Most retailers extend their hours to give shoppers more time to stock up on festive favourites, with many staying open on Christmas Eve for anyone brave enough to dash out for last-minute items.

However, some companies have decided to give their staff a well-earned break this Christmas and will remain closed on Boxing Day.

Here are the Christmas opening hours for Tesco, Waitrose, Sainbury’s, Asda, Aldi, Lidl and Iceland in the Chichester and Selsey area:

Tesco - The superstore in Fishbourne Road East will close for Christmas Day but will be back open for usual Sunday hours on Boxing Day.

Christmas Eve: Midnight - 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10am - 4pm

December 27 - 30: Open as usual midnight - midnight

New Year’s Eve: 6am - 7pm

New Year’s Day: 8am - 6pm

Opening hours at Express stores differ:

Christmas Eve: 6am - 10pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am - 7pm

New Year’s Eve: 6am - 10pm

New Year’s Day: 8am - 10pm

Check your local store’s opening times here.

Sainsbury’s - Sainsbury’s in Westhampnett Road will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Christmas Eve: 6am -7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

December 27: 8am - 8pm

December 28: 8am - 8pm

December 29 - 30: Open as usual 6am - 11pm

New Year’s Eve: 7am - 7pm

New Year’s Day: 8am - 8pm

Check your local store’s opening times here.

Waitrose - Waitrose in Via Ravenna will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day

Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

December 27: 8am - 6pm

December 28: 8am - 6pm

December 29: 7.30pm - 8pm

December 30: 7.30pm - 8pm

New Year’s Eve: 7.30am - 6pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

January 2: 10am - 4pm

Check your local store’s opening times here

Aldi - Aldi in Barnfield Drive is closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day

Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

December 27: 8am - 8pm

December 28: 8am - 8pm

December 29: 8am - 8pm

Decemmber 30: 8am - 8pm

New Year’s Eve: 8am to 8pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

January 2 9.30am - 4pm

Check your local store’s opening times here

Lidl - Lidl in Westhampnett Road is closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day

Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

December 27: 8am - 10pm

December 28: 8am - 10pm

December 29: 8am - 10pm

December 30: 8am - 10pm

New Year’s Eve: 8am - 7pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

January 2: 10am - 4pm

Check your local store’s opening times here

Iceland - Iceland in East Street is closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day

Christmas Eve: 7am - 5pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

December 27: 8am - 7pm

December 28: 8am - 7pm

December 29: 8am - 7pm

December 30: 8am - 7pm

New Year’s Eve: 8am - 5pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

January 2: 10am - 4pm

Check your local store’s opening times here

Asda - Asda in Wave Approach, Selsey is closed in Christmas Day

Christmas Eve: 6am - 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10am - 4pm

December 27: 8am - 8pm

December 28: 8am - 8pm

December 29: 7am - 8pm

December 30: 7am - 8pm

New Year’s Eve: 7am - 7pm

New Year’s Day: 10am - 5pm

January 2: 10am - 4pm