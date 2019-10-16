Planning a wedding? Take a look at what the popular trends are

Weddings have come a long way from floral centrepieces and a three tier wedding cake.

Now anything goes from donut, flower or Prosecco walls to balloon arches, photobooths and popcorn making machines.

An event

Couples are now able to put their unique stamp on their big day with the help of people like Sarah Boarer creative director at Special Creations based in Bognor Regis.

“Couples are being more individual, they realise they don’t have to have the traditional wedding any more,” she says.

“I think as people are getting married a bit older many couples are paying for their own wedding so don’t have to rely on money from relatives so they have more control.”

Sarah opened the business’s showroom in May and had been working out of an office for a year before that.

Flower wall

The showroom has everything they can do on display so couples can mix and match items on laid out tables to get a feel for what they want on the day.

“We have a Ferrero Rocher centrepiece which is really popular on display,” she says.

“There is also the big love letters – we have them where you can have flowers and lights, and I can swap some flowers out to incorporate the wedding’s colour scheme.”

Before setting up the business Sarah was a hairdresser but admits to planning weddings on the side.

Decorations

“It started as just family and friends, but has steadily grown,” she explains.

“I am a qualified wedding planner and have been self employed for 25 years so I am used to doing it by myself. I have a team of ten people who I work with at events.

“With the business I wanted to create somewhere people could get everything in one place, as I found brides were having to deal with a number of different companies for different things.

Such as a candy floss machine from one person and then a donut wall from somewhere else but I wanted it to be they come to me and get it all.”

More and more couples are now opting for balloons but rather than a tower of all the same size Sarah is seeing people ask for bunches of different sizes.

“Centrepieces are becoming less staged. We have had baubles, watering cans, and feathers and one was fruit matching the colour scheme; we have also done wishing trees and single sunflowers,” she explains.

“The colour purple was big for a while but now I am seeing a lot of bold colours so dusty oranges, silver sage (green with a hint of silver) and yellows and pinks.

“Silver sage goes well beige, so is great for rustic weddings.”

So what advice would Sarah give to couples planning their big day?

“My advice would be don’t be too fixed on what you want, be open to changing your ideas.

“If the venue won’t let you do things you really want or use particular vendors, be open to changing details or the venue itself so you can have the day you really want.

“I would also say to people try and enjoy the moment and the planning.”

Alongside weddings Special Creations can also organise and dress corporate events, fetes and fairs.

“I love the finished product, seeing the event done. Seeing what the bride wanted and delivering it and see their reaction that they have got what they wanted.

“It is amazing. It can be stressful but I love it.”

For more information, visit www.specialcreations.co.uk or search Special Creations – Bognor Regis on Facebook.

