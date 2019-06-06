Pictures from Portsmouth’s D-Day 75 events
Portsmouth pulled off a spectacular tribute to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
Hundreds of veterans of the Normandy invasion, as well as the Queen and world leaders attended the ceremony, while members of the public also made their way down to Southsea Common. Find out more the new exhibition in Emsworth entitled D-Day for Emsworth and its People to mark the special anniversary and watch the moment Donald Trump and Theresa May were shown Chichester’s rare parchment of the American Declaration of Independence. You can also read about the Sussex man who was born on D-Day and takes his name from the invasion.
From left, the Queen and Donald and Melania Trump. D-Day 75 National Commemorative Event, Southsea Common, Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (050619-14) PPP-190506-164245006
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPIMedia Ltd Resell
D-Day 75 Red Arrow over Southsea by Habibur Rahman
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPIMedia
People on Southsea Common waiting for the D-Day 75 commemorations to start - June 5, 2019''Maggie and John Child travelled from Chichester. PPP-190506-101423001
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPIMedia Resell
D-Day 75. Picture: Chris Moorhouse PPP-190506-151055003
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPIMedia
View more