HeartSmart walks take place across the Chichester district each week. Photo: Kate Shemilt

These 11 guided walks are taking place in the Chichester district this week

HeartSmart walks aim to show people routes, encourage them to keep their hearts healthy and help them meet other people to walk with.

By James Connaughton
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 7:30 am

Arranged by trained volunteer leaders, the walks will continue if it is raining and will only be cancelled in extreme weather conditions. All walks are pre-bookable a week in advance at www.chichester.gov.uk/heartsmart. Take a look through this week’s planned walks below...

1. Watergate Park

February 4, 10.30am – A 2.25-hour, five-mile walk through woods and fields with three steep-ish climbs and stiles. No dogs. Meet: At the junction of the B2146 and the Walderton Stoughton Road.

Photo: Google Maps

2. Lynchmere Common wellbeing wander

February 5, 10.30am – A one-hour, 1 to 1.5-mile flat walk with occasional short inclines and declines. No dogs. Meet: Lynchmere Society Noticeboard at the main entrance to the site on the western side of the common (what3words: ///thudding.uttering.inherits).

Photo: Google Maps

3. Chichester Canal

February 7, 10.30am – A 30-minute, one-mile flat walk at a gentle pace, suitable for beginners. Meet: Chichester Canal, PO19 8DT.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Bosham Harbour and Villlage

February 7, 11am – A 45-minute, 1.5-mile, circular flat walk no stiles through historic Old Bosham and along its scenic harbour front, wheelchair friendly and easy access. Meet: Bosham car park, PO18 8HZ, at Bosham Public Toilets.

Photo: Google Maps

