Arranged by trained volunteer leaders, the walks will continue if it is raining and will only be cancelled in extreme weather conditions. All walks are pre-bookable a week in advance at www.chichester.gov.uk/heartsmart. Take a look through this week’s planned walks below...
1. Watergate Park
February 4, 10.30am – A 2.25-hour, five-mile walk through woods and fields with three steep-ish climbs and stiles. No dogs. Meet: At the junction of the B2146 and the Walderton Stoughton Road.
2. Lynchmere Common wellbeing wander
February 5, 10.30am – A one-hour, 1 to 1.5-mile flat walk with occasional short inclines and declines. No dogs. Meet: Lynchmere Society Noticeboard at the main entrance to the site on the western side of the common (what3words: ///thudding.uttering.inherits).
3. Chichester Canal
February 7, 10.30am – A 30-minute, one-mile flat walk at a gentle pace, suitable for beginners. Meet: Chichester Canal, PO19 8DT.
4. Bosham Harbour and Villlage
February 7, 11am – A 45-minute, 1.5-mile, circular flat walk no stiles through historic Old Bosham and along its scenic harbour front, wheelchair friendly and easy access. Meet: Bosham car park, PO18 8HZ, at Bosham Public Toilets.
