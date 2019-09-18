Open day for Bosham homes with views over Chichester Harbour

New homes overlooking Chichester Harbour in the quiet village of Bosham will be showcased at an open day this weekend.

Harbour Mews in Bosham features five new family homes, with two, three and four bedrooms.

Inside one of the five new family homes in Harbour Mews, Bosham

Marketed by estate agent White and Brooks, the show home will be open to the public on Saturday between 10am and 2pm.

The homes are described as: "Perfectly located between the rolling landscapes of the South Downs National Park and the spectacular Solent, Harbour Mews at Bosham offers contemporary living in a tranquil village setting. A charismatic development of just five individually crafted family homes, each enjoying an unspoilt coastal outlook and the last word in designer comforts. You’re going to love living here..."

With 40 per cent of the properties already reserved, there are still three and four bedroom homes, some with views of Chichester Harbour available.

To find out more, call 01243 770022 or visit: www.whiteandbrooks.co.uk

