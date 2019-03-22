Inside Trinity Cottage: The Grade II listed 17th century cottage in the centre of Midhurst

Trinity Cottage has been home to the town blacksmith, a brewer and a hairdresser over the years and is currently run as a B&B at weekends. Take a peek inside with the gallery below, and click here to find out more about Trinity Cottage.
If you’ve ever wandered down Church Hill in Midhurst, you might have spotted this rather distinctive cottage with its magnolia tree sandwiched in amongst the other buildings.
Trinity Cottage has been home to the town blacksmith, a brewer and a hairdresser over the years and is currently run as a B&B at weekends. Take a peek inside with the gallery below, and click here to find out more about Trinity Cottage.