This Sussex beachfront home with panoramic views is on the market for £1.1million

The single storey bungalow is situated directly on Pagham Beach with privileged access to the shore and the added benefit of its own private courtyard garden and parking. The property is beautifully presented internally with modernised décor and would be well suited as a holiday let or second home, or alternatively as a full-time residence. The accommodation is bright and airy, and features desirable touches such as solid oak flooring, a contemporary kitchen with ample storage and flagstone flooring, sliding glazed doors to the beach and an impressive brick inglenook fireplace.

The house is accessed via a private lane open to residents only at a quiet end of the beach that’s a short walk to the yacht club and a parade of convenience shops. To the front there is a generous parking area with space for several vehicles, as well as a larger-than-average garage with a recently fitted electric door. To the rear there is a compact, low maintenance patio which faces onto Pagham Beach with beautiful views over the seafront.

The property, in East Front Road, Bognor Regis, is on the market for £1,100,000 with Hamptons on Zoopla.

