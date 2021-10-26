Bell Lane, Earnley

This £850k West Sussex countryside home with its own mill and annexe for holiday letting

This adaptable period property is in a lovely rural setting with far-reaching views over neighbouring farmland and includes a main house, detached self-contained annexe and a Grade II listed former mill which could provide potential for further accommodation, subject to the necessary consents.

By James Connaughton
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 10:17 am

The main house has a 24ft sitting room, a kitchen/dining room and four bedrooms, while the annexe provides two further bedrooms, and has been used as a holiday cottage. Earnley Mill dates back to the late 18th century and was a working mill right through to the end of the Second World War when it ceased trading. Work has been carried out to the building over the years to maintain the structure and the interior still retains much of its original workings. Conversion of this building could provide a unique and characterful annexe with potential for further income, subject to the necessary consents.

This property, in Bell Lane, Earnley, is on the market for £850,000 with Jackson-Stops on Zoopla.

Bell Lane, Earnley

Bell Lane, Earnley

Bell Lane, Earnley

Bell Lane, Earnley

