Situated on a corner plot within easy reach of the seafront in Bracklesham Bay, there is potential for further development, subject to obtaining all necessary planning consents.

Accommodation comprises four bedrooms, a reception room, kitchen and bathroom. Outside there is off-street parking and a rear garden.

Isle Vista, in Bracklesham Lane, is for sale by public auction through Auction House London on February 10 at 9.45 am, with a guide price of £150,000. A six-week completion is available, or earlier if required.

