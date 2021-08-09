The ground floor has accommodation for the fourth bedroom, with shower and utility room with access to the garden, parking and store room. On the first floor it has a large dining space which opens in to the living room, kitchen and then the first floor terrace. The second floor has the family bathroom, master bedroom en-suite and walk-in wardrobe, and bedroom two. Bedroom three then has access to the fourth floor which contains a loft room with doors to the roof terrace. Outside, there is a beautifully landscaped walled garden and an electric gate leads to the secure parking for two cars. The first floor terrace and roof terrace both overlook Chichester Cathedral. Take a look through the photos of this property, in North Pallant, Chichester, below – on the market for £1,100,000 with Hamptons on Zoopla.
This £1.1million city-centre townhouse has rooftop views towards Chichester Cathedral
This elegant townhouse is situated in the heart of Chichester city centre and offers four bedrooms over four floors.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 10:17 am
