Aldwick Hundred is one of the finest examples of an original restored Arts and Crafts home. It was built in the 1920s for the Chairman of Rolls Royce Motors and it exhibits all the qualities that you would associate with this brand. Sitting in its beachside location this house is a true gem on the much acclaimed Aldwick Bay.
Faithful refurbishment has also catered for 21st century living, complete with smart house technology and the addition of a most delightful pool, gym and sauna complex.
It has a desirable beachside location and would make an ideal lock-up and leave second home.
It is on the market with a guide price of £3,600,000 with UK Sotheby's International Realty - Cobham on Zoopla.