Look inside the 4 most contemporary homes in Sussex on the market now

The first in our picture gallery is a unique four bedroom home in the heart of Lewes town centre, in Watergate Lane, and on the market for £1,650,000 It has two roof terraces, a games room, bar and cinema.

Our second property is in Park Lane, Aldingbourne, Chichester and has an asking price of £2,950,000. This four bed property has impressive open plan living space and a beautifully designed and planted formal gardens.

Next is a £ 1,800,000 five bedroom house in Uckfield. The bespoke home combines country living with a modern twist and has large kitchen diner.

And the last property in the picture gallery is a £2,150,000 four bedroom house in Cakeham Road, West Wittering. Named Kestrel, this is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house of 3,074 square feet, set over three floors. The first-floor kitchen/dining/living space connects to a large, east-facing roof terrace, from which an external staircase leads to the garden.

All the properties can be found on Zoopla.

1. Watergate Lane, Lewes Buy photo

2. Watergate Lane, Lewes Buy photo

3. Watergate Lane, Lewes Buy photo

4. Watergate Lane, Lewes Buy photo