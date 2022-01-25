Look inside Petworth's most popular property on Zoopla
This three-bedroom, detached 1900 home located in North Mead, Petworth has been the most popular property in the Petworth area with Zoopla users since Christmas
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 3:12 pm
It is set off the road down a private drive. There is a sunny garden with a new shed to the front
Downstairs has a reception with original 1900 wooden floors and a log burner, through there is a kitchen and dining room which has new units and worktop, some original exposed brickwork and a log burnter. There is also a room which could be used as a utility or WC.
Upstairs there are the three bedrooms and the family bathroom.
The property is on the market £600,000 with PurpleBricks on Zoopla