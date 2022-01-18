Chichester Road, Midhurst

Look inside Midhurst’s most popular property listed on Zoopla

This detached five bedroom house, situated within a short stroll of the town centre, has been the most popular property in the Midhurst area with Zoopla users in the past month.

By James Connaughton
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 2:32 pm

This spacious home provides a lounge with fireplace, dining room, large kitchen, garden room and downstairs shower room. Upstairs are five bedrooms and a family bathroom. Outside the grounds wrap around the property with a timber garage and outbuilding to the rear, and a large shingle driveway to the front.

The property, in Chichester Road, was first listed July 6, 2020, and has received over 700 views in the past 30 days. It is on the market for £650,000 with King & Chasemore on Zoopla.

1.

Chichester Road, Midhurst

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2.

Chichester Road, Midhurst

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3.

Chichester Road, Midhurst

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4.

Chichester Road, Midhurst

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
ZooplaMidhurst
Next Page
Page 1 of 3