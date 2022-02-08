East Front Road, Bognor Regis. Picture: Zoopla

Look inside Bognor Regis’s most popular property listed on Zoopla

This three bed bungalow has been viewed 919 times in the last 30 days on Zoopla.

By Charlotte Harding
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 11:26 am

The beachfront property in East Front Road has panoramic sea views and is situated directly on Pagham beach with privileged access to the shore.

It has a private courtyard garden and parking.

Inside are three bedrooms, two shower rooms, a sitting room, kitchen diner, utility room, cloakroom, garage and a shed.

The accommodation is bright and airy, and features desirable touches such as solid oak flooring, a contemporary kitchen with ample storage and flagstone flooring, sliding glazed doors to the beach and an impressive brick inglenook fireplace.

The property is on the market for £1,100,000 with Hamptons,Chichester and is on Zoopla.

East Front Road, Bognor Regis. Picture: Zoopla

East Front Road, Bognor Regis. Picture: Zoopla

East Front Road, Bognor Regis. Picture: Zoopla

East Front Road, Bognor Regis. Picture: Zoopla

