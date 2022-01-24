Kingston village, one of the desirable in the country according to the Telegraph. Pic S Robards SR2201204 SUS-220120-181810001

Here are the ‘most desirable’ Sussex villages according to survey

Research by real estate company Savills, revealed by The Telegraph, lists the most desirable villages in each ceremonial county.

By Charlotte Harding
Monday, 24th January 2022, 12:39 pm

The survey looked at a combination of the highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and chocolate-box appeal.

SEE ALSO: ‘Most desirable’ Sussex villages revealed by new survey

With an average house price of £1,055,250, Lurgashall, Lodsworth and the Lickfold Triangle topped the list in West Sussex.

The article read: “This corner of Sussex, in the footprint of the Blackdown Hills in the South Downs National Park, a triangle of villages, typifies all that is lovely about British country life.

“Locals are spoilt for choice for pubs and restaurants, too. In the district of Chichester, Lurgashall’s Noah’s Ark Inn is a 16th-century pub with a garden. It has a shop, church and campsite and is surrounded by farms.”

In East Sussex it is Kingston-near-Lewes, with an average house price of £782,339.

The article read: “Just one mile from the South Downs Way, and two miles from Lewes, this village is green in more ways than one,” the article read.

“There’s a community energy project under way and a pavilion with a living roof. The calendar is packed with yoga classes, bridge nights and whisky tastings.

“There’s a 13th-century church and the Juggs makes for a great second living room.”

What do you think? What do you love about these villages?

SEE ALSO: Project looks into the families who left Sussex for Canada

1.

Lurgashall village, one of the desirable villages in the country according to the Telegraph. Pic S Robards SR2201203 SUS-220120-181737001

Photo Sales

2.

Lurgashall village, one of the prettiest in the country according to the Telegraph. Pic S Robards SR2201203 SUS-220120-181821001

Photo Sales

3.

Lurgashall village, one of the desirable villages in the country according to the Telegraph. Pic S Robards SR2201203 SUS-220120-181737001

Photo Sales

4.

Lurgashall village, one of the desirable villages in the country according to the Telegraph. Pic S Robards SR2201203 SUS-220120-181737001

Photo Sales
SavillsWest SussexThe TelegraphEast Sussex
Next Page
Page 1 of 6