Calorie burning cleaning jobs: Find out which household chores are the equivalent to a 25-minute jog

In a recent study by eco-cleaning brand Purdy and Figg, 92 per cent of respondents said they felt happier when their home was clean, additionally, the physical effort of cleaning can also have a positive impact on mood thanks to the endorphins released through exercise.

A spokesperson from Purdy and Figg said: “Cleaning the house is one of the most underrated calorie-burning activities you can do for mind and body in 2022. Not only will you be left with a sparkling clean home, but an hour of housework can burn around 200 calories; the equivalent of a 25-minute jog or a Snickers bar.”

While age, weight, and gender play a role, on average it’s possible to burn anywhere from 100-300 calories per hour doing housework. But this will also depend on the type of chore and vigour with which you do it.

Calorie-burning cleaning jobs

Here’s how many calories a person burns doing certain activities for 30 minutes:

Scrubbing floors – 189 calories

Getting down on your hands and knees to give your floors a proper scrub rather than using a mop and bucket will add to the intensity of the activity, burning even more calories. This burns the same amount of calories as a brisk walk for the same amount of time.

Cleaning kitchen/bathroom tiles – 153 calories

Now this one depends on the tile area and cleanliness. If you are doing a little spray and wipe job, you’ll use fewer calories. But if you’re working up a sweat scrubbing your tiles, you can hit more than 300 calories an hour.

Cleaning windows – 158 calories

Cleaning windows, particularly if it involves climbing up and down a ladder to reach higher bits, can raise your heart rate and also give you a pretty good full-body workout. Your core, arms and shoulders will feel the burn.

Decluttering/cleaning the pantry – 85 calories

Cleaning out the kitchen cupboard may not work up too much of a sweat, but lifting dozens of tin cans or glass jars to clean your cupboard space can burn about 85 calories in 30 mins.

Cleaning bathroom – 180 calories

If your tiles, tub, shower screen and washbasin need a good clean, then you’ll be burning calories. Sixty-three per cent of people said cleaning the bathroom makes them happy.

Cleaning the oven – 100 calories

A deep clean of the oven involves lifting of wire racks in and out of the oven as well as some seriously vigorous scrubbing on the inside walls.

Scrubbing the bath - 100 calories

Removing scum from your tub with a bit of elbow grease can burn up to 100 calories, which is the same as 300 jumping jacks.

Jack Rubin, Co-CEO at Purdy and Figg, said: “People often forget how much hard work goes into cleaning, it can require a considerable amount of energy depending on the size of your home and the type of cleaning you are doing. If you’re looking to get fitter this year and are tempted to start your spring clean, why not kill two birds with one stone?”