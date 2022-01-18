New executive chef plans to cook up at storm at Goodwood

Goodwood’s new group executive chef Alan White. Picture by Jonathan James Wilson. SUS-220118-172815003

Alan has swapped Brighton’s seafood for the organic herd at the Goodwood Estate, near Chichester, where he will oversee dishes served at the Goodwood Hotel, Farmer Butcher Chef, The Kennels and Hound Lodge, along with afternoon tea at the House, meetings and events.

In addition, Alan will also be responsible for the menus designed to heal people’s gut health during the new five-day, residential Goodwood Health Programme.

Goodwood Entertaining and Hospitality managing director Andrew Coggings said: “It’s been a long-standing goal to bring Alan to Goodwood. Alan’s exceptional experience, dedication and flair for food reflects our passion for perfection, with our own Home Farm providing award-winning, organic produce in our flagship, sustainable restaurant. Coming over from Brighton Alan will have travelled further than our food ingredients.”

Former executive head chef at the Grand Hotel and its GB1 restaurant in Brighton, Alan, discovered his passion for food as a teenager, after watching the ground breaking television cooking show Take Six Chefs in the 1980s, which featured culinary superstars such as Albert Roux, and Marco-Pierre White.

Determined to pursue a career as a chef, Alan landed his first job at St Catherine’s Lodge, a seafront hotel in Hove, East Sussex, days after finishing top of his class at catering college.

A year later Alan moved on from his comis chef position to chef de partie at St Pierre Hotel and Country Club in Chepstow and the five-star Midland Hotel in Manchester.

Working up the kitchen ladder, Alan became sous chef and senior sous chef at Forte Crest Hotels in Walsall and Coventry followed by a move to St Pierre Park Hotel in Guernsey, which held two rosettes.

Head chef and executive chef roles at Brandshatch Palace Hotel in Fawkham, Kent, Selsdon Park Hotel in Croydon and Southampton’s Grand Harbour Hotel, along with working in private aviation, led Alan to becoming executive head chef of the Brighton Grand Hotel for 16 years.

Speaking about his arrival at Goodwood, Alan said: “I always strive to push myself with new culinary challenges. There are so many opportunities to be creative at Goodwood, while staying true to its heritage. I am looking at innovating new ways to use the estate-reared organic meat and produce along with the best locally-sourced ingredients in a such beautiful countryside setting.