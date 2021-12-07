Lego Brick Wonders exhibition at Chichester’s Novium Museum in pictures

Brick Wonders, which opened on Saturday, December 4, transports visitors around the world with wonders old and new, recreated from 500,000 LEGO bricks by Warren Elsmore and his team.

Beginning with the seven wonders of the ancient world, the exhibition also takes in modern, natural and historic wonders from all seven continents. Visitors will be treated to sights such as an Egyptian pyramid; the Grand Canyon; Old London Bridge; and, the International Space Station as well as everyday marvels including broadcasting and the internet.

An installation of The Great Barrier Reef creates a show-stopping highlight to the exhibition, complete with underwater lighting and sound effects, and LEGO brick recreations of everything from corals and sponges to sea turtles and reef-dwelling fish including blue tangs, angel fish and a ray.

The exhibition also features 30 other LEGO brick models, many of which are scaled to inspire building at home, as well as animated film footage and interactive LEGO brick building areas. In addition to the Brick Wonder models on display, the exhibition includes a local wonder - a recreation of Chichester’s Market Cross created by a local LEGO brick enthusiast, who can be found on Twitter @chapelbuild2017.

The Novium Museum is asking visitors to take inspiration from the exhibition and put their building skills to the test for the chance to see their own LEGO brick masterpiece on display alongside the stunning Brick Wonders models.

A series of Make and Take sessions will give visitors the opportunity to create LEGO brick wonders of their very own. Participants can choose from a rocket, parrot fish or a unicorn model to make and take home. Sessions cost £6.50 per model and advance booking is essential. For more details, dates and to book, visit www.thenovium.org/whatson

Brick Wonders is open now and will run until June 5 2022. Tickets to the exhibition cost £4 for adults, £2.50 for children and £12 for a family of up to five. Museum opening hours are extending over school holiday periods during the exhibition run, visit www.thenovium.org/visit for details. Booking in advance is essential by visiting: www.thenovium.org/brickwonders

Gift vouchers for Brick Wonders admission are available to purchase by visiting www.thenovium.org/giftvouchers or calling on 01243 816525. Entrance to the rest of the museum remains free, with donations gratefully accepted.

