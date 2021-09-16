Disney’s Hundred Acre Wood Winnie the Pooh Airbnb: Photos inside the super-cute Ashdown Forest cottage

The Disney-appointed Winnie the Pooh illustrator curated the home in celebration of Pooh’s 95th Anniversary

Situated in Ashdown Forest, the inspiration for A.A. Milne’s Hundred Acre Wood, the house opens for a limited number of family stays next weekend.

The property is A small building in the middle of a forest. Hosting the Airbnb stay is Disney-appointed Winnie the Pooh illustrator, Kim Raymond, who curated the Bearbnb and has been drawing the iconic bear for more than 30 years.

To view the ‘Bearbnb’ home on Airbnb, visit airbnb.com/winniethepooh

The Bearbnb is located in Ashdown Forest in East Sussex and Kim will host two separate stays on the September 24 and 25 for £95 per night. The purpose-built Bearbnb sleeps a family of four.

Tickets go live at 2pm on Monday (September 20).

The living area at the Winnie the Pooh inspired house in Ashdown Forest, the original Hundred Acre Wood. Picture by Henry Woide

The Winnie the Pooh inspired house in Ashdown Forest, the original Hundred Acre Wood, has a pooh bear theme throughout. By David Parry

The Winnie the Pooh inspired house is in the forest and includes an adorable picnic area. By Henry Woide

The wallpaper and images interiors have all be designed by Disney-appointed Winnie the Pooh illustrator, Kim Raymond, who curated Airbnb. Picture by Henry Woide