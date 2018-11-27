Entrepreneurial Selsey teen wins heart of community with his gardening skills

An ambitious 15-year-old schoolboy from Selsey has been inundated with job offers and heaped with praise on social media after deciding to do some gardening for neighbours.

Morgan Jones said he has always been a practical person and started out by handing out leaflets in his street, offering his help with any garden needs.

He said: “It started in March this year. I was discussing jobs that I could do, with my mum and dad.

“The idea of a restaurant or café came up but that didn’t take my fancy.”

Morgan said his neighbours and their friends were his only customers to begin with but interest ‘gradually started to grow’.

With 13 customers to his name just last week, Morgan decided to contact The Selsey Grapevine Facebook page, which shared his name to its followers — winning the hearts of the local community in the process.

Morgan, who is balancing working life with his GCSEs at The Academy, Selsey, added: “I had nothing to lose by going to Selsey Grapevine. I would still have my current customers either way but it has blown it out of the water.

“I have 38 customers now and I have arranged jobs with quite a few of them for the start of December.”

Morgan, who is the only aspiring gardener in his family, said his inspiration to start work early was his dad, who is a builder.

“I knew I wanted to do something like him,” Morgan continued.

“I have been helping him since I was 13. I’ve always wanted to do a practical job where I can see the finished product, which I wouldn’t get if I worked in a restaurant or café.

“Hopefully this will expand after I finish my studies and I create my own business.

“If I start young, then I’m ahead of the game.”

Morgan’s name has spread with customers across the district, and he said he offers a range of jobs, including hedge cutting, weeding, fence/shed painting, strimming, grass cutting and more, all for a £5 hourly charge.

Morgan’s mum Sarah said she and her husband were ‘really proud’.

She added: “We have been amazed by the response to his post on the Selsey Grapevine Facebook page.

“We are just really proud that he is making the effort.”