Popular food delivery service Deliveroo is on the look-out for drivers in Bognor Regis ahead of its launch in the town next month.

Deliveroo said it is appealing to car, bicycle, scooter or motorbike riders or drivers to deliver food from restaurants across Bognor, 'cooked fresh to order and delivered to customers in as little as 20 minutes'.

Deliveroo. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A spokesman said: "The ever-growing UK Deliveroo team are looking for locals who drive cars or ride a motorcycle, or perhaps enjoy cycling as a hobby or are looking for a way to keep fit, with the added benefit of making some extra money.

"New riders are automatically enrolled in a first-of-its-kind free insurance package to ensure all are covered while out on the road."

Harrison Foster, Deliveroo’s UK regional director, said there has been a 'huge demand' for the service in Bognor.

He added: "We’re excited to be launching next month [and] we’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.

“The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service, who are seeking the added benefit of flexible hours amongst other perks. We would encourage anyone looking for a fast paced and active job to apply through our website.”

Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible from independent eateries, traditional takeaways and chain restaurants, delivered to their homes.

Click here to apply.

