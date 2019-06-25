Bognor Regis Carnival in pictures

Bognor Regis hosted its annual carnival over the weekend, just two weeks after the event was postponed due to high winds.

Organisers were forced into the ‘difficult decision’ to cancel the event on Saturday, June 8, but were able to reschedule the parade for Sunday (June 23). Read more here Committee chairman Sarah Boote-Cook said: “It was smaller than usual [but] it was very well received. There was a big crowd which was lovely to see. Everyone had a good time. Luckily the weather was good! The prize money went to good organisations and the Pink Pubs to Pegasus bikers were the overall winners with the money going to All Call Signs. It was great to see them. It was a good homecoming. People were saluting them. People worked really hard on the costumes and props. The work didn’t go to waste. The Regis School joined in, playing instruments, which was fantastic.”

DM1963924a.jpg. Bognor Regis carnival. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

DM1963937a.jpg. Bognor Regis carnival. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

DM1963921a.jpg. Bognor Regis carnival. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

DM1963915a.jpg. Bognor Regis carnival. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

