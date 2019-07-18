11 of the best West Sussex ice cream parlours to check out this summer With the summer holidays almost here and hopefully the good weather set to continue, we round up some of the ice cream and dessert parlours around West Sussex. READ MORE: Outdoors cinema experiences in West Sussex-When? Where? What is showing? 1. Boho Gelato 40 Montague St, Worthing BN11 3BZ. Handmade Italian style Ice cream made daily, with a selection of vegan and non gluten options. it also has a shop in Brighton. Google streetview other Buy a Photo 2. Creams Cafe Crawley You can find this in 100-104 High Street, Crawley RH10 1BZ Google Streetview other Buy a Photo 3. Giuseppes Lite 31 Warwick St, Worthing BN11 3DQ. According to its website, gelato shop parlour offers the 'finest tastes of Southern Italy you could ever imagine here in Worthing'. Google Streetview other Buy a Photo 4. Pinks Parlour 18 Waterloo Square, Bognor Regis PO21 1SU. This seafront parlour, run by mother and daughter team Katy and Georgia, has not long been open and is an offshoot of Pinks Vintage Ice Cream. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3