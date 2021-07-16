Selsey RNLI Raft Race 2018. Lifeboat Crew.
Selsey Lifeboat Week over the years – in pictures

Selsey Lifeboat Week has always been a fun-filled fundraising week for the RNLI each August – and we took a look back through our archives for the best pictures in recent years.

By Bex Bastable
Friday, 16th July 2021, 12:16 pm

Activities pictured include the tug-of-war in 2014 and 2015 and the life raft race in 2017 and 2018, as well as images of spectacular fireworks and the dog show that takes place as part of the fundraising event.

This year’s Selsey Lifeboat Week won’t be going ahead – but plans are in the pipeline for 2022.

1.

Selsey Lifeboat Week - tug of war in 2014

2.

The Selsey Lifeboat team at Selsey Lifeboat Week - tug of war in 2014

3.

Cheers for the teams at Selsey Lifeboat Week - tug of war in 2014

4.

Selsey Lifeboat Week - tug of war in 2014

RNLI
