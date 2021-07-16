Selsey Lifeboat Week over the years – in pictures
Selsey Lifeboat Week has always been a fun-filled fundraising week for the RNLI each August – and we took a look back through our archives for the best pictures in recent years.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 12:16 pm
Activities pictured include the tug-of-war in 2014 and 2015 and the life raft race in 2017 and 2018, as well as images of spectacular fireworks and the dog show that takes place as part of the fundraising event.
This year’s Selsey Lifeboat Week won’t be going ahead – but plans are in the pipeline for 2022.
Page 1 of 6