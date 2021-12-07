Scores of people braved the cold weather to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth II on November 30, 2017 when she visited the theatre to learn more about it and enjoy a performance by the Chichester Festival Youth Theatre. She also unveiled a plaque to commemorate her visit.
Earlier that same day she had visited Canine Partners in Heyshott.
1.
Rudi Millard, 11 and Oluwafunmilayo Ajaya , 13, presented a posy to The Queen. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-171130-173350008
2.
The Queen visits Chichester Festival Theatre. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-171130-173850008
3.
The Queen visits Chichester Festival Theatre. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-171130-173901008
4.
The Queen visits Chichester Festival Theatre. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-171130-173839008