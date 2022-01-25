Minister’s 1988 visit shows plea for an Arundel Bypass

Peter Bottomley, the current MP for Worthing West, was pictured on March 10, 1988 paying a visit to Arundel when he was the Minister for Roads and Transport.

There he spoke to Fred Brown from Arundel Parish Council and the then MP for Arundel Michael Marshall where a plea was made for progress on a A27 Bypass plan.

On the same day Mr Bottomley and Mr Marshall also paid a visit to the A27/A29 junction at Fontwell.

Fred Brown pleading with MP for Arundel Michael Marshall and Minister Peter Bottomley for progress on the A27 Bypass on March 10 1988 Mr SUS-220125-094205003

The consultation for the current Arundel Bypass proposals run until March 8, 2022.