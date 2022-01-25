Minister’s 1988 visit shows plea for an Arundel Bypass
The consultation over the proposed A27 Bypass at Arundel may be ongoing - but pictures from 1988 perfectly illustrate how the long-running issue has been a talking point for decades.
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 10:04 am
Updated
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 10:44 am
Peter Bottomley, the current MP for Worthing West, was pictured on March 10, 1988 paying a visit to Arundel when he was the Minister for Roads and Transport.
There he spoke to Fred Brown from Arundel Parish Council and the then MP for Arundel Michael Marshall where a plea was made for progress on a A27 Bypass plan.
On the same day Mr Bottomley and Mr Marshall also paid a visit to the A27/A29 junction at Fontwell.
The consultation for the current Arundel Bypass proposals run until March 8, 2022.