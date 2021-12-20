The first switch on that year proved to be a false start with just two of the High Street displays coming to life but, of course, the crowd of several hundred spectators saw the funny side.

It took some seven minutes of ad libbing by the stars of the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs panto, town councillors Jim Brooks and Tony Gardiner, as well as Father Christmas before the illuminations could be properly switched on.

In the years since, there have been fabulous street entertainers, snow storms to play in and a whole lot of fun to be had.

1. Bognor Christmas lights switch on in 2019. Picture: Liz Pearce Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth Photo Sales

