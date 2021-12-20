Switching on the Bognor Christmas lights in 2016, with street entertainers and fun in the fake snow storm. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks16001224-1
Switching on the Bognor Christmas lights in 2016, with street entertainers and fun in the fake snow storm. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks16001224-1

Bognor Christmas lights: Pictures from the big switch on event over the past eight years

Everyone has a good time at the Christmas lights switch on in Bognor Regis, though things don’t always go to plan, as 2014 proved, when it took two countdowns to get everything on.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 20th December 2021, 1:48 pm

The first switch on that year proved to be a false start with just two of the High Street displays coming to life but, of course, the crowd of several hundred spectators saw the funny side.

It took some seven minutes of ad libbing by the stars of the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs panto, town councillors Jim Brooks and Tony Gardiner, as well as Father Christmas before the illuminations could be properly switched on.

In the years since, there have been fabulous street entertainers, snow storms to play in and a whole lot of fun to be had.

CLICK HERE to take a look at what happened this year

1.

Bognor Christmas lights switch on in 2019. Picture: Liz Pearce

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

Photo Sales

2.

Bognor Christmas lights switch on in 2019. Picture: Liz Pearce

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

Photo Sales

3.

Bognor Christmas lights switch on in 2019. Picture: Liz Pearce

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

Photo Sales

4.

Bognor Christmas lights switch on in 2019. Picture: Liz Pearce

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

Photo Sales
Bognor
Next Page
Page 1 of 13