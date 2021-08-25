It was a bit chilly in 2011, to be fair, but the historic backdrop provided the ideal setting for a week of summer entertainment and Bryan McDonald was delighted to report an increase in visitor numbers as the popular festival grew year by year. The Duke and Duchess of Norfolk are great supporters of the festival, of course, and in the picture above, you can see the duchess, Georgina Fitzalan-Howard, raising flag to launch the 2017 programme.