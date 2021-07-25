Arundel’s Royal British Legion branch celebrates 100th anniversary

The celebration also coincided with the 100th anniversary of the Arundel War Memorial.

A service was conducted yesterday in Arundel’s town square to present and add a pendant to the Arundel British Legion’s standard.

The padre of Arundel’s Royal British Legion branch, Philip Tout, attached the new pendant to the standard.

Arundel Royal British Legion branch's 100th anniversary. Picture from Charlie Waring. SUS-210725-130211001

Chair of the Arundel branch of the Royal British Legion Angela Standing and Arundel Mayor Tony Hunt were in attendance along with veterans of the Queen’s and the Royal Sussex Regiments, Chichester Branch.

