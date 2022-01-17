'WISE' course to help Bognor Regis and Littlehampton residents to lose weight in 2022

The course, dubbed 'WISE' by organisers, focuses on weight information and sensitive eating to help graduates lose weight and keep it off.

So far, an Arun District spokesperson said, the results have been 'great', with participants losing, on average, 5 per cent of their bodyweight during the 12 week course.

Diana Cole, from Bognor Regis, has just completed her twelve week course and said she feels "so much healthier in myself. I would encourage people to give the group a go - so many people don't even know that it exists.

Course leader Sarah Day with graduates Diane, Diana and Michelle

"My granddaughter is getting married in December and my goal is to fit into a nice dress for her wedding."

Diane King, a participant from Rustington, said the experience was "really positive," adding: "I was depressed about my weight and had wanted to do something for a long time. This group has been brilliant and I have really enjoyed it. There's no judgement and the group really support each other."

"I've done other weight loss groups before, but this one is by far the best," added Climping resident Michelle Robertson. "I have learned so much and it's been much more educational and informative for me."

Sarah Day, who organises the courses in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, said this atmosphere of community and support is exactly what the WISE courses are designed to inspire. "There's no judgement in our sessions," she said. "The people in our groups really support each other and so often form lasting friendships that remain long after they have finished the course.”

For Cllr Jacky Pendleton, chair of the Arun District Council's Housing and Wellbeing committee, that approach is the secret of the WISE scheme's success. "These sessions have a great success rate because the wellbeing teams do things differently," she said. "These courses are about making people feel good, not bad, about what they might be eating and helping them make small changes that can have a big impact on their weight and, ultimately, their wellbeing."